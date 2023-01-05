Shinde faction MP Rahul Shewale serves defamation notice to Saamana

Lok Sabha MP and Shiv Sena's Shinde faction leader Rahul Shewale served a defamation notice to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana for publishing a report on December 29, 2022 stating that Shewale owns a hotel and real estate business in Karachi, Pakistan.

Shewale who belongs to CM Eknath Shinde's camp demanded an unconditional apology withinh 15 days, adding it should be published in both Marathi and Hindi versions of the newspaper besides being carried online. The news should be removed from Saamana's website, the notice further added.

The aforesaid defamtory articles have already caused damage, loss of reputation and goodwill to him, which he has painstakingly built over the past decades, beyond repair and therefore Saamana and your reporters are liable to face both civil and criminal proceedings for the same damage among other offences, the notice added.

The notice said that the defamatory articles published in Saamana are a concocted story, devoid of any merits and the same is a classic example of vendetta journalism.