Shinde Faction MPs in Touch With Uddhav Thackeray After Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results: Sources

According to sources, at least four MPs of the Eknath Shinde faction are in touch with Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

This comes after Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, dealt a rude jolt to the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance in the Lok Sabha results by winning 30 seats in Maharashtra.

The ruling party, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, managed only 17 seats.

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, likely in October, Shinde faction leaders want to jump ship, particularly from Mumbai.