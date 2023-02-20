Shinde faction seeks a cabinet expansion but BJP not keen

Days after the Election Commission (EC) recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real ‘Shiv Sena’ and allocated it the ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol, speculation is rife that the Maharashtra cabinet may be expanded before the budget session of the state legislature as the Shinde faction is pushing for it.

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Maharashtra on a three-day visit, Shinde, the Chief Minister and Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister, who led the Shiv Sena-BJP government, are expected to have a word with him. The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature starts on February 27. Shinde and Fadnavis, among themselves hold over a dozen crucial portfolios, which has increased their workload. Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, on June 30 and it cleared the trust vote on July 4.