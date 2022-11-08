Shinde-Fadnavis govt provides escort facilities with Y Plus security to six ministers

Many developments are currently happening in the politics of Maharashtra. During these developments, an important news has come to light. This news is about an important decision taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the security of ministers. The home department of the state has taken a major decision for the security of six ministers.

After the formation of the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state, it was reported that the security of the senior leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi has been reduced. Therefore, the opposition was criticizing the state government, TV9 reported.

Interestingly, the state government had increased the security of Shiv Sena Shinde group secretary Milind Narvekar and kept the security of NCP MLA Jitendra Awad as the same. So many were surprised. After removing the security of Maviya leaders, now the state government has increased the security of six ministers.

According to the sources, the Home Department has ordered Tribal Development Minister Vijay Kumar Gavit, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, Labor Minister Suresh Khade, Construction Minister Ravindra Chavan, Cooperation Minister Atul Save and Women Child Welfare Minister Mangal village Lodha to provide Y Plus with escort security, TV9 reported.