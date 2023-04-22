Shinde govt 100 percent responsible for Kharghar deaths: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is solely responsible for the deaths of 13 people in Kharghar and reiterated his demand for a judicial inquiry into the deaths of people during or after the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony, adding that actual facts must come out.

Sharad Pawar said while addressing the organizational meeting for BMC polls said it was 100 per cent the state govt responsibility, as they organised the event, keeping elections in mind. A sitting judge must investigate this incident and the actual facts must come out.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanded the resignations of CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. Thackeray said that the organisers of the event should be punished as arrangements were not at the required level. It is not that the Maharashtra Bhushan ceremony happened for the first time, it has happened many times before. If they had to organize such a big event, then the arrangements should have been of that level.