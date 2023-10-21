Shinde govt asks Ramleela organisers to perform Ravan Dahan before Dussehra

The Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government has asked the organisers of Ramleela at Azad Maidan to perform the Ravan ‘dahan’ on the evening of Navami so that the venue is available for Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally. Mumbai Congress President Prof. Varsha Gaikwad has shot off a letter to Shinde protesting against the move.

The Shinde-led government is pressuring Maharashtra Ramleela Mandal and Sahitya Kala Mandal to perform Ravana Dahan a day earlier so that Azad Maidan remains available for Shinde's Dussehra rally,” said Prof. Gaikwad, an MLA and former minister.They are playing with the Indian culture and people's faith. Congress demands reversing the decision,” she said.

These mandals have been organising Ramleela at Azad Maidan for the last 48 years. The government has put pressure on both these groups to make the ground available for the rally. The government has suggested that these mandals should either perform Ravan Vadh ritual a day early or the entire Ramleela should be shifted to some other place,” she said. Varsha Gaikwad has warned of an agitation if any change is made in the day of Ravan Dahan. The Shiv Sena (UBT) will be holding its annual rally at Shivaji Park, while the party led by Chief Minister Shinde will hold its meeting at Azad Maidan.