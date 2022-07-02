Shinde govt will bring back development in Maharashtra: Scindia

Weighing in on the change of guard in Maharashtra, former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "For the last 2.5 yrs, Maharashtra's development was hindered by MVA- an unholy alliance. Being a Maratha, Eknath Shinde Ji took the right decision, in favour of an ideology. I'm sure that 'Fadnavis-Shinde jodi' will bring back development in Maharashtra." The Maharashtra government collapsed after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra CM preferring to avoid the floor test.

In a surprising turn of events, Eknath Shinde- who led the rebellion in Shiv Sena took oath as the CM of Maharashtra. While Devendra Fadnavis initially announced that he won't be part of the government, he was eventually sworn in as the Deputy CM. On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader, Uddhav Thackeray expelled Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the party for indulging in “anti-party activities”. “In exercise of powers vested in me as Shiv Sena party president, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation,” Thackeray wrote in a letter addressed to the Maharashtra CM, who had led a faction of rebel Sena MLAs.In a webcast yesterday, Thackeray said that if Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stuck to the original deal of making a Sena leader CM for 2.5 years there would have been no MVA and a BJP leader would have been CM today.