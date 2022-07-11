Shinde group leader Bharat Gogawale's car meets with an accident, no one injured

Shiv Sena Shinde faction's legislator Bharat Gogavale's car has met with an accident in Mumbai. It is known that this accident took place some time back in Mumbai. The accident took place on the freeway between Ghatkopar and Mantralaya in Mumbai. Gogavale's car met with an accident near Wadibandar on the Freeway Bridge in Mumbai. Eight cars collided on Freeway. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. According to sources, Bharat Gogavale was on his way to Mantralaya this morning when he was involved in a car accident. Preliminary information is that the vehicle was involved in an accident when the oncoming vehicle suddenly applied brake.

Speaking after the accident, Bharat Gogavale said that eight vehicles collided with each other. But no one was hurt. "Don't worry everyone, we all are safe," Gogavale said.