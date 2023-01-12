Shinde group leader's advice to Prakash Ambedkar says politics requires compromises and alliances

Various issues are seen heating up in the politics of the state at present. The leader of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar meets Chief minister Eknath Shinde, it is said that there was a discussion between these two leaders for about two and a half hours. This has started a political discussion in political circles. In the background of these developments, compromises have to be made in politics. A leader of the Shinde group has said that there was an alliance after that.

Prakash Ambedkar few days ago met Uddhav Thackeray, he also said that he was eager to join Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). However there is still a question mark regarding the inclusion of Prakash Ambedkar in MVA. In this, Shinde group leader Sanjay Shirsat advised Prakash Ambedkar.

Prakash Ambedkar wants to form the alliance, but they have to decide who to do with it. Uddhav Thackeray and NCP do not want to form an alliance with them. He is of the opinion that BJP does not want to form an alliance with us. So they should clarify their position soon. In politics compromises have to be made somewhere. Sanjay Shirsat has said that alliance is formed only after compromise.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray and us have made a commitment within four walls. There has also been discussion on seat allocations. Prakash Ambedkar said that an alliance has been decided between us, only when to announce it publicly is in the hands of Uddhav Thackeray. There is no leader who knows Congress and Sharad Pawar as much as I do.