Shinde group MLA Bharat Gogawale's car accident; Seven vehicles collide with each other

The car of Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale, the main protagonist of Eknath Shinde group, met with an accident on Monday morning. The bizarre accident took place on the Eastern Freeway in Mumbai. A total of seven such vehicles were involved in the accident. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the accident. But the vehicles have suffered some damage. It was informed that the accident took place while he was walking towards the Ministry from the MLA's residence in Mumbai.

Bharat Gogavale is a Shiv Sena MLA from Mahad. He was in Eknath Shinde's group from the very beginning. Therefore, the Eknath Shinde faction had given the post of whip to MLA Gogavale. After the formation of Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state, now the MLAs of the Shinde group have become active. Gogavale had come to Mumbai from Mahad yesterday for some work. After that, he was walking towards the ministry from the MLA's residence today. Suddenly, a taxi driver braked while crossing the freeway. As a result, a total of seven such vehicles collided with each other. But fortunately no one was seriously injured. The vehicles, however, suffered more or less damage as all the vehicles were speeding.

"Something went wrong in the taxi in our line and it suddenly braked. As a result, seven to eight vehicles collided with each other. Our vehicle was at number six. No one was injured in any way," said Bharat Gogavale. The bizarre accident happened on the way to the ministry.