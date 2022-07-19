Shinde promises 50 thousand incentives for farmers and low rates of petrol-diesel

Holding the press conference Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that he has formed a government of Shiv Sena and BJP. He also said that the people of the state also believed the same. Thanking PM Modi he also said that Modi has given him full freedom to do development in the state and Modi is with him.



He also said that his faction decided to give 50 thousand incentives to farmers to stop the suicide rate. He also said that the price hike of petrol and diesel will decrease in the state. Shinde promised to work in favor of people of the state.

The rebellion in Shiv Sena is increasing day by day and it has reached the corporators at the local level. So, at the national level, now the picture of this rebellion is being seen up to the MPs. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray a big blow after the rebellion of 40 MLAs. 12 out of 18 MPs of Shiv Sena in the state are likely to form a separate group and Chief Minister Shinde is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today. Earlier, as soon as he landed in the capital Delhi, he interacted with the media.