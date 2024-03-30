Shinde Shiv Sena's Vijay Shivtare Withdraws Candidacy from Baramati Lok Sabha Seat, Easing Pressure for Ajit Pawar

Shiv Sena leader and former minister Vijay Shivtare has withdrawn from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Addressing a press conference after a meeting with party workers in Purandar, Shivtare clarified his stand. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, who is keen to contest from the seat on a Grand Alliance ticket, has got a big relief after Shivtare's withdrawal. However, Shivtare, who was not ready to withdraw despite several discussions with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, suddenly made a U-turn. Shivtare himself has revealed this in today's press conference.

Talking about his decision to withdraw from the Lok Sabha elections, Vijay Shivtare said, "We were determined to contest this election under any circumstances. Even after the meeting with the Chief Minister and the phone conversation with the Deputy Chief Minister, we stood by our stand. But on the 26th, I got a call from Khatgaonkar, the officer on special duty to the chief minister. Then he told me that this stand was causing problems for the chief minister. If the atmosphere of the Grand Alliance deteriorates, the Grand Alliance may have 10-15 MPs in the state. Division of votes will benefit the Maha Vikas Aghadi. I spoke to the Chief Minister on the phone. On the night of The 28th, I had a three-hour discussion with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the two Deputy Chief Ministers from 11 pm to 2 am. In this discussion, I laid out my demands for development works. I decided to withdraw from this election after the positive response was received," Shivtare said.

'Sunetra Pawar will receive 1.5 lakh votes'

"We will give at least 1.5 lakh votes to Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar from Purandar," Shivtare said, promising to stand by the Grand Alliance's probable candidate Sunetra Pawar. Whatever mechanism I had set up to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections, we will also give all the machinery for Sunetra Pawar's campaign," Shivtare said.

" A meeting of the Grand Alliance will be held at Palkhi base. Ajit Pawar will speak about the Assembly in this meeting," Shivtare said. Therefore, Ajit Pawar may announce his support to Vijay Shivtare in the assembly elections.