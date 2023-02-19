Shinde - Uddhav faction at loggerheads to stake claim over Sena Shakas

Following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to allot the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the symbol ‘Bow and Arrow’ to the Eknath Shinde-led faction, leaders from Uddhav Thackeray’s camp fear that the former will now stake its claim to shakas. Although CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena on Saturday mentioned it won’t take over Shiv Sena Bhavan, the occasion headquarters in Dadar, the battle for management of the shakhas, the spine of the occasion construction, is about to start. Whereas a skirmish broke out in Dapoli in Ratnagiri on Saturday over management of an area shakha, functionaries with the Uddhav Thackeray faction mentioned the shakha community was nonetheless with them and wouldn’t go anyplace. Then again, some observers mentioned the Shinde Sena could seize the shakhas in a sluggish, phase-wise method.

The Sena’s frontal organizations and unions shall be one other bone of competition with Shinde’s group being acknowledged as the true Shiv Sena by the Election Fee. How the Uddhav faction can, with occasion identify and image gone, retain shakhas and office-bearers is one other query. The Sena has 227 shakhas in Mumbai and round 500 within the Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR), together with the Shinde stronghold of Thane, however they’re largely owned by the shakha pramukhs, native leaders and trusts. Virtually not one of the shakhas is owned by the Shiv Sena occasion itself. Shinde Sena functionaries mentioned that they’re assured the shakha pramukhs will now pledge loyalty to the true Shiv Sena, and the primary indication of this would be the elimination of Uddhav and Aaditya’s photographs from shakhas. They are going to be changed with photographs of CM Eknath Shinde alongside these of Sena founder, late Balasaheb Thackeray, and late Thane heavyweight Anand Dighe, whom Shinde considers his political mentor