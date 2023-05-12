Shinde won't resign even in his dreams, says Ajit Pawar

During a media interaction on Friday, Ajit Pawar, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party, stated that there was no requirement to ask for the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde based on moral grounds.

Following the Supreme Court's verdict on the Sena row case last Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference at Matoshree. During this conference, Thackeray stated that if Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis possessed any sense of ethics, they would tender their resignations.

When asked about Thackeray's call for resignations based on ethical principles, Ajit Pawar responded by stating that such demands were unnecessary in the case of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to Pawar, Shinde would never resign, even in his dreams. He also made a comparison between former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and current politicians, suggesting that there was a significant difference between their moral standards.

Pawar also spoke on the issue of Assembly Speaker resigning without consulting then CM Thackeray. He said that MVA should have elected a new Speaker who could have disqualified the rebel MLAs.

Pawar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "Our Speaker had resigned then without asking our CM Uddhav Thackeray, that should not have happened. Even if he resigned, we could have elected a new Speaker immediately. If we had our Speaker, then those 16 MLAs would have been disqualified then."