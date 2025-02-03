Shirdi Double Murder: 2 Sai Sansthan Workers Stabbed to Death In Maharashtra; CCTV Footage Emerges (Video)

Shirdi, a major pilgrimage town in Maharashtra, was shaken by a brutal double murder and an attempted murder early on Monday morning. The attacks, which appear to be part of a violent spree, involved three men being stabbed at different locations within a short time frame. Two of the victims, Subhash Sahebrao Ghode and Nitin Krishna Shejul, were employees of the Sai Sansthan, a prominent religious organization in the town. A third victim, Krishna Deherkar, was critically injured and is fighting for his life in the hospital.

The assaults took place around 4 am when the victims, reportedly on their way to work, were ambushed and brutally stabbed by unidentified attackers. Ghode was attacked near Kardoba Nagar Chowk, while Shejul’s body was discovered in Sakuri Shiv. The third victim, Deherkar, from Shrikrishna Nagar, sustained several stab wounds and remains in a critical condition. The fact that the attacks occurred simultaneously but at different locations has raised suspicions that they may have been coordinated or were simply random acts of violence.

Former MP Sujay Vikhe Patil condemned the worsening law-and-order situation in Shirdi, expressing concern over the rise in crime. He pointed to the increase in criminal activities, which he believes may be linked to the growing influx of people, including those receiving free food services. “These don’t appear to be premeditated murders, but rather random acts of violence possibly driven by drug abuse,” Vikhe Patil stated. He speculated that the attackers could be young individuals under the influence of drugs, committing opportunistic crimes for money. Vikhe Patil also criticized the police's initial response, revealing that a police officer who had dismissed one of the incidents as an accident would face suspension for negligence. Police investigations are underway, with authorities reviewing CCTV footage from the crime scenes and assuring the public that swift action will be taken.