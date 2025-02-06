Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Trust Introduces New Coupon System for Free Meals at Prasadalaya

Shri Sai Baba Sansthan, Shirdi, has announced the introduction of a new coupon system for free meals at its Prasadalaya, effective from Thursday (December 6). According to officials, the free meals will now be available only to devotees and patients receiving treatment at the Sansthan Hospital. Non-devotees will be required to pay for meals at the Prasadalaya.

Goraksha Gadilkar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, stated, “Under the new system, starting Thursday, devotees will receive their free meal coupons immediately after the darshan, eliminating the need to visit the Prasadalaya for the coupons. They will also be available at the Prasadalaya after a scrutiny process.”

Previously, coupons were provided directly at the Prasadalaya. Devotees who have availed themselves of the stay facility at the Sansthan's Bhakta Nivas will receive their free meal coupons in their rooms, Gadilkar added.

The decision follows criticism from BJP leader and former MP Sujay Vikhe Patil, who had raised concerns that the free meal service was attracting beggars and drug addicts, leading to an increase in crime and posing safety risks to residents.

Devotees visiting the temple will receive free food coupons near the Udi-Prasad distribution counter outside the temple, which will allow them entry to the main Prasad dining hall. For those visiting Mukhdarshan Hall, tickets for a voluntary free prasad meal will be provided at the Mukhdarshan Hall, according to Gadilkar.

Residents of the Sansthan will be granted access to the voluntary dining room by presenting their room receipts or keys. Relatives of hospital patients can enter the Prasad Dining Room at the Main Prasadalaya in Dwaravati Bhakta Niwas by showing case papers and admit cards. For school trips and palanquins, the prasadalaya superintendent will verify and admit students and pedestrians with a written letter. Additionally, coupons for breakfast packets will be distributed in the morning, which can be shown at the concerned counter for payment and collection of the breakfast packets.