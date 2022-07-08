"Shiv Sainiks be ready for a new symbol '' Uddhav Thackeray's big statement

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray had to resign from the post of Chief Minister after the dramatic events in the state last month and the revolt of more than 40 MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde group has claimed that their group is the real Shiv Sena. The Shinde faction is likely to get the support of many MPs after the MLAs. Now the Shinde group is also likely to claim the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol. Therefore, there are signs of a legal battle between the Shiv Sena and the Shinde faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. Against this backdrop, Uddhav Thackeray has made a suggestive appeal to Shiv Sainiks about their future path. Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the people to be ready for the new symbol and deliver it from door to door if they have to lose the symbol in the legal battle.

The revolt led by Eknath Shinde has caused a big split in the Shiv Sena. Also, now Uddhav Thackeray has started a movement to save the party. Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, is worried that the Shiv Sena's identity may have to be lost in the legal battle. According to reliable sources, Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to Shiv Sainiks. He said that considering the revolt of Eknath Shinde with 40 MLAs and the support given to that process at the court level, now there will be an attempt to remove the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol. We will give whatever fight we want by law, but unfortunately if we fail in this legal battle, Shiv Sena will get whatever new sign without being ignorant. Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to try to deliver it to households in a short period of time.

Meanwhile, a petition filed by Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, will be heard in the Supreme Court on July 11. However, even before this hearing, Eknath Shinde has sworn in as the Chief Minister and proved his majority in the Assembly. After that, there are signs to claim the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow, saying that now Shinde's group is the real Shiv Sena to avoid disqualification. Therefore, efforts are being made by Uddhav Thackeray to retain the bow and arrow symbol and Shiv Sena. Legal advice is also being sought. Meetings are also being held with grassroots Shiv Sainiks and office bearers.