Shiv Sena activists of Jammu protest over political crisis

A group of Shiv Sena activists of Jammu on Sunday protested against the political crisis in Maharashtra and demanded a high-level probe against the BJP for its role of splitining the Shiv Sena. Not only this, supporters of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde blackened posters of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Thane. While Shiv Sena workers held 'joote maro andolan' against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Pune. Also in Mumbai, Shiv Sena workers held bike rallies to protest against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".