Shiv Sena activists protest against toll collection on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Shiv Sena activists organized a protest against toll collection on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and forced one of the toll booths to shut on Friday. Activists and citizens led by Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit carried banners and placards and shouted slogans against toll collection.

Gavit pointed out that traffic congestion on the highway becomes a major issue for citizens, causing significant delays, particularly during the monsoon season. He explained that the journey from Surat to Virar usually takes around three to three and a half hours, but for people traveling from the Vasai-Virar area in Palghar to Ghodbunder Road in Thane, it can take four to five hours, creating significant challenges for commuters.

The situation is problematic for pregnant women, heart patients or those suffering from medical emergencies, he said, claiming that 55 people had lost their lives while travelling from Virar to Ghodbunder in the last six months. Gavit further said he held meetings with municipal commissioners, police commissioner, district superintendent of police, collector, and senior officials, but there was no outcome, which is why he staged the protest.

For the time being, they have started filling potholes. But it will not solve the problems. The road needs to be repaired completely,” he said, adding that a meeting will be held with officials of the NHAI.