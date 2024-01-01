'Shiv Sena Divided to Loot Maharashtra..':Sanjay Raut Targets Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar and Sanjay Raut have once again face to face the political arena. At the concluding event of the Shetkari Akrosh Morcha in Pune, Raut has blasted Pawar. While Mimicking Pawar, Raut has warned the Deputy CM to stay out of their poliitical business. He further commented on Ajit Pawar's viral picture in a hat: "hava bohot tej chal rahi hai, ajitrao topi udegi" (the winds are strong, be careful or the cap will fly away) implicitly challenging the Deputy CM's power.

After being questioned about Raut statement, Ajit Pawar striked back by stating that "I don't answer to any somya-gomya (any random insignificant person)". Raut again fired back by stating that, "Pawar's Somya Gomya are in Delhi and have accepted slavery out of fear. Those who are fearful should not talk about us. Who are the somya gomya will be revealed in 2024".

"While Maharashtra is being attacked from Delhi, all the industries and employment opportunities are being taken away from the state. Maharashtra is being humiliated at every step and those in the government have kept quite. We must have had such incompetent government, Chief Minister and Deputy Ministers for the first time in our state's history. If you want to cover Gujrat with god, go ahead; but why are you looting Maharashtra? Uddhav Thackrey's government was destroyed , Shiv Sena divided only to loot Maharashtra." commented Raut.