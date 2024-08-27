Shiv Sena Files Case Against Congress Leader Alok Sharma for Insulting Marathi People; Writes to Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai, August 27: A Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction leader on Friday filed a case against Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma for allegedly insulting the people of the state during a TV debate. Rahool N Kanal, who accused Sharma of calling "Marathi community rapist", reached a local police station along with his supporters and filed the case against the Congress spokesperson.

In a debate on Aajtak channel, Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma, while responding to a question on the Badlapur assault case, asked his BJP counterpart whether his party would also protect "Marathi manoos (people)" if they rape women.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has also written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding the immediate removal of Alok Sharma from the position of Congress spokesperson for his "offensive comments" against Marathi society.

"I am writing to bring to your attention the recent remarks made by Congress Party Spokesperson Alok Sharma regarding the Marathi community. During a discussion on a news channel, Sharma made deeply offensive comments, describing Marathi society in derogatory terms.

Also Read | Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Committee Report Blames School Administration and Local Police.

"On behalf of the Shiv Sena Party, I strongly condemn these statements, which are not only inappropriate but also harmful," Mhaske said in his letter to Rahul Gandhi. He said that Marathi identity is central to Shiv Sena's values and mission.

"Shiv Sena was founded by our esteemed leader, Balasaheb Thackeray, to advocate for the rights and dignity of the Marathi people. It is therefore imperative for Congress leaders to understand that Shiv Sena will not tolerate any form of insult directed at the Marathi community," Mhaske wrote.

Mhaske said that Shiv Sena has lodged a formal complaint with the police against Alok Sharma for his alleged remarks. "Such remarks, directed at any community, signify a lack of civility and respect. We believe that Alok Sharma's continued role as Congress spokesperson is unacceptable and call for his immediate removal from this position," he said.

"We urge you (Rahul) to address this issue promptly and demonstrate sensitivity towards all communities," he added in the letter.