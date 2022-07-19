Shiv Sena has to pay heavy price for MVA: Ashish Jaiswal

Mumbai- Now MNS has also become active in the political events happening in the state. MNS chief Raj Thackeray has come into action mode in view of the upcoming municipal elections. MNS has started preparing for municipal elections. Raj Thackeray is going to hold a meeting of MNS office bearers today.

Talking on the political events Ashish Jaiswal said that "MPs were worse off than MLAs. It was expected that MPs would be the first to revolt. But the first uprising was of MLAs. MPs were also elected in alliance with BJP. Shiv Sena had to pay a heavy price for Mahavikas Aghadi. The power of the center had to come out. He left the ministry at the center and joined the Mahavikas Aghadi. Arvind Sawant was the only minister who had to resign. He said that where half of the cabinet was to be received, one-third of the ministerial posts were received."

"Along with that, there is no doubt that MPs will take decisions like MLAs. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be accompanied by many MPs. Sanjay Raut is a talker. Should stand in an election. Come win and show. It is not necessary to give much weight to an unelected man taunting an elected representative. Even Uddhav Thackeray cannot control the Rauts. Sanjay Raut has been given an open exemption" Jaiswal said.

Will the Shinde group get a chance in the Union Cabinet?

It is being demanded that MPs from the Shinde group should get 1 cabinet and 1 state minister post in the central government cabinet. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will discuss it with the central leadership of the BJP. A decision will be taken after the hearing in the Supreme Court regarding Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra. On July 20, a hearing on the disqualification of MLAs will be held in the Supreme Court before the Chief Justice's bench. Therefore, the cabinet expansion is delayed.