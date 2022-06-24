Shiv Sena is a big ocean such waves come and go: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has reacted after Eknath Shinde said that we have completed the required majority and all technical matters have been settled. "Now this is a legal battle. They have some MLAs with them. Some say 40, some say 140. The day the MLAs come to Mumbai will be a real test of their loyalty and devotion to Balasaheb, "said Sanjay Raut.

"Numbers will appear on paper but this battle is now a legal battle. Process underway to disqualify 12 MLAs (of Eknath Shinde faction), their numbers are only on the papers. Shiv Sena is a big ocean such waves come and go," he added.

Eknath Shinde faction that's challenging us must realise that Shiv Sena workers are yet to come on the roads. Such battles are fought either through law or on the roads. If need be then our workers would come on the roads, said Raut.