"Shiv Sena is the Real Wagh Nakh of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj": MP Sanjay Raut

In a recent statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserted that Shiv Sena is the real 'wagh nakh,' (tiger claw-shaped weapon), of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Raut accused the BJP of attempting to weaken Shiv Sena by causing internal divisions within the party. This statement comes as Maharashtra Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and officials from his department are set to visit the UK on October 3 to get the revered 'wagh nakh'.

"It is an insult to the wagh nakh, which is the pride and matter of self-respect for Maharashtra. Shiv Sena is the real wagh nakh of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which (the party) has fought all obstacles coming in way of the state,'' Sanjay Raut claimed.

He alleged that by "splitting" the party (Shiv Sena) in an attempt to weaken it, the BJP has made the state a "doormat in front of Delhi."

''What will you do by bringing the weapon which was used to protect the self-respect and integrity of Maharashtra. You have made the state a slave of Delhi,'' Raut further said.