Shiv Sena Jalna MLA Arjun Khotkar, Son Receive Death Threats on Instagram; Police Launch Probe

Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar from Jalna and his son Abhimanyu Khotkar have received death threats on social media platform on Friday, April 25. Abhimanyu has lodged a police complaint at the Jalna Taluka Police Station in Maharashtra's Jalna, and a case has been registered against unidentified individuals, and an investigation is ongoing. According to the local media reports, four different Instagram accounts issued threats to kill MLA and his son by posting obscene and abusive language.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused and are investigating into the matter. The Instagram accounts involved are being thoroughly examined. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar also reacted to the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 28 tourists were killed, including six from Maharashtra.

जम्मू-काश्मीरमधील भ्याड दहशतवादी हल्ल्याचा तीव्र निषेध! जम्मू-काश्मीरमधील पहलगाम येथे झालेल्या भ्याड आणि अमानवी हल्ल्यात निष्पाप पर्यटकांचा बळी गेला, ही अतिशय वेदनादायक बाब आहे. या दुर्दैवी घटनेत मृत्यूमुखी पडलेल्यांना श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. — Arjun Khotkar (@miarjunkhotkar) April 22, 2025

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. It is extremely painful that innocent tourists lost their lives in such a brutal and inhuman act in Pahalgam. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident," he said.