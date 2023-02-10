Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says Eknath Shinde heading the gang of traitors

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray called Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde the head of the gang of traitors, further claiming that the Constitution penned by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is being insulted by the gang.

According to a report of TOI, Thackeray said we believe in the law of the land. Our fight is going n in the Supreme Court. The minute there is an order, justice will be done and things will be on our side. If the decision is in accordance with the Constitution, then these 40 traitors will be disqualified. They will not be able to contest elections in the future.

The rebellion has barely affected Shiv Sena, which for years sat in opposition and now too it has been pushed into opposition. All this happened when we were taking Maharashtra ahead in the sectors of agriculture and industries. It gave stomach ache to some and they made these 40 traitors backstab Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray said when this state government was formed, it was expected that the BJP, as well as a gang of traitors, would at least honour the Constitution and democracy.

