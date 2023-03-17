Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says in 3-6 months we brought out various scams of BMC

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said in 3-6 months we brought out various scams of BMC, it has no mayor & corporator & it is running on its own. We are bringing out another scam of the govt. here is no answer to the questions we have asked, they do not have the courage to hold elections.

This is a govt of builders & contractors and not of people. There is a scheme of Rs 263 crores and the CPD department has floated a tender against it. BMC is being run by CMO. This govt has been running many scams & these scams should come in front of people

We have asked the Chief Minister questions in the state assembly but instead, Deputy Chief Minister stands up to answer. If they don't answer back we will opt for legal proceedings. They know that this govt is unconstitutional &they will ultimately fall, said Aaditya Thackeray.

Nationlist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly demanded that long-due elections to the local bodies in the state be held immediately.

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), other municipal corporations and local bodies are due for several months now.