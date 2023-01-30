Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to tour 3 Marathwada districts on Feb 1

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will tour Aurangabad and two other districts of central Maharashtra on February 1 and interact with party supported village representatives elected recently and also local residents, a functionary of the Opposition outfit said.

During the visit, Thackeray will tour nearly 15 villages of Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed districts in the Marathwada region, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve.

The former state cabinet minister will interact with party supported candidates who won gram panchayat elections recently, said the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The MLA from Worli in Mumbai will also interact with villagers during the visit, Danve added.