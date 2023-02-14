Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve says Maha govt medical college in Chandrapur lacks essential equipment

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve has alleged that the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chandrapur lacks essential equipment to treat patients.

Danve, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, visited the state-run centre where he met Dean Dr Ashok Nitnawre, patients and medical students.

Taking to Twitter, Danve tagged Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sudhir Mungantiwar, who is the guardian minister of Chandrapur, and accused the hospital dean of not knowing “where the wards are and availability of medicines.

The hospital doesn’t have basic surgical and essential equipment, he wrote. “They (doctors) have to face the wrath of relatives if patients are not treated well. If this is the case, how they will become able doctors, he tweeted.

A few medical students also met the MLC and said the hospital lacks machines to conduct CT scans and ultrasonography. We do not even have basic things for administering anaesthesia,” one of them told Danve.

If a machine stops functioning, it is not even repaired on priority. We have to shift patients to some other facility, aid another student. During his meeting with Danve, the dean said that the process to procure the equipment was on.