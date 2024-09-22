Shiv Sena Leader Prataprao Jadhav Claims Three Generations of His Family Never Paid Farm Electricity Bills

Union Minister and Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav stated that his family has not paid farm electricity bills for three generations, including himself. He made this remark during an event on Saturday that highlighted the farm electricity bills waiver scheme, a key initiative launched by the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.

"I am a farmer. We haven't paid bills for the last three generations. My grandfather's (water) pumps are still there. Neither my grandfather and my father, nor I paid the farm electricity bills," said the Minister of State for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare.

Jadhav, who represents the Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency, mentioned that if the distribution panel (DP) were to burn out, he would personally offer Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 to the engineer responsible for installing a new one.

The Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme 2024 provides free electricity to farmers who use agricultural pumps with a capacity of up to 7.5 horsepower.