Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the matter of urgent public importance in light of reported incidents of overexposure of holdings of LIC, SBI, etc.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the Modi government of not making adequate allocations in the Union Budget towards strengthening education and health infrastructure in states.

Chaturvedi, a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, also said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had given Maharashtra the cold shoulder while favouring states such as Karnataka and Gujarat.