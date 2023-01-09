Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut abuses union ministers over remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut passed an abusive language for Union Ministers while he was mentioning row over Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Kohiyari’s comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji.

While speaking to media, the Shiv Sena leader said, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's insult was noted by everyone. Basically, BJP people never loved Shivaji. A few years ago there were hoardings comparing PM Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

If their love for Shivaji was real, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister would have kicked in the door of the Raj Bhavan and asked the Governor to answer for the insult to Shivaji Maharaj. The entire government would have come to Delhi and met Amit Shah and told him to immediately replace this Governor. But that did not happen, he added.