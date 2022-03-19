Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut denies alliance with AIMIM

Maharashtra has a three-party government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has ruled out the possibility of an alliance with AIMIM, saying that there will be no alliance with those who have Aurangzeb as their role model. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel expressed readiness to form an alliance with Mahavikas Aghadi. Sanjay Raut has now reacted to the news.

Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut while interacting with the media said that Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress are the parties of Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj. We can not alliance with those who have their ideal as Aurangzeb. Sanjay Raut clarified that an alliance with AIMIM is not possible. There will be no open or hidden alliance with AIMIM. Raut also said that those with whom AIMIM has secret alliance, let that alliance benefit them. He also said that there is a three-party government in the state and there will be no fourth party in it.

"AIMIM is BJP's B team," Raut said. AIMIM has a secret alliance with BJP. Sanjay Raut said that this has been seen in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has shown readiness to join hands with the Mahavikas Aghadi. It has come to light that AIMIM is ready to join hands with Mahavikas Aghadi. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jalil has requested Health Minister Rajesh Tope to send a message to Sharad Pawar.