Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut labels UP CM Yogi Adityanath's roadshow in Mumbai as political business

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut questioned the need for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to conduct a roadshow in Mumbai and termed it as political business.

Yogi is welcome to come and discuss investment prospects for UP. But what is the need for him to hold a roadshow in Mumbai? It is nothing but politics of business and this must stop, said Raut sharply.

He said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be attending the upcoming World Economic Forum meet in Davos (Switzerland) next fortnight.

Do you expect them (Shinde-Fadnavis) to carry out a roadshow on the streets of Davos. Then why does Yogi come to conduct a roadshow in Mumbai, Raut pointed out.

It was Dadasaheb Phalke who introduced the film industry and bequeathed it to the whole nation, it belongs to everybody. There are already very big film industries in the south, Andhra Pradesh and I feel the film business should come up in every state," said the Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson.