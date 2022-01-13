Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut meets farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut informed that Shiv Sena will contest 50 to 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Also, Sanjay Raut is on a tour of Uttar Pradesh today, January 13. He met Rakesh Tikait, farmer leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha. After this meeting, Rakesh Tikait himself has given big information. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has invited me to come to Maharashtra. "I will not support any party," Tikait said.

"There was no political discussion between us. Uddhav Thackeray has invited me to come to Maharashtra. We will not support anyone in the election, "said Rakesh Tikait. Earlier, Sanjay Raut had said that he would meet Rakesh Tikait at a press conference before leaving for Uttar Pradesh. Also, Rakesh Tikait does not meet any leader. Nor does he participate in politics. "They are still meeting me," Raut said. The two leaders then met in the afternoon. Some photos of the visit have gone viral on social media.

What was the discussion between the two leaders?

Sanjay Raut and Rakesh Tikait met at Muzaffarnagar. However, according to Tikait, no political issues were discussed during the meeting. Only Uddhav Thackeray has invited Tikait to come to Maharashtra.