Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says dismiss Shinde government soon or Maharashtra will be divided into five parts

As soon as the news came out that the Jath taluka of Sangli district is being claimed by Karnataka, the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has attacked the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state. The Shinde government in the state should be ousted as soon as possible, otherwise the central government will not rest until Maharashtra is divided into five parts. Sanjay Raut was talking to media representatives in Mumbai.

Recently, a meeting of all the important leaders of the state was held under the chairmanship of Chief minister Eknath Shinde on the Belgaum border issue. In spite of this, looking at the language being spoken by the ministers of Karnataka, it seems this government is going to divide Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut expressed his opinion. What issues of the border neighbors have the chief ministers of the state ignored so far? Now Karnataka has claimed Sangli Jath taluka. Karnataka also has BJP chief minister and BJP has Shinde government here. With the connivance of the two, the central government wants to divide Maharashtra into five parts. Who wants to break Mumbai and who wants to give Maharashtra away? work is being done, said Sanjay Raut.

When the border issue is important in the state and villages in Maharashtra are being claimed by Karnataka. But the CM of the state left for Guwahati with 40 MLAs. Now tomorrow the CM of Assam did not claim the district in Maharashtra, that is to say he got it. Sanjay Raut said that the central government will do the pieces.