Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says Eknath Shinde govt will fall within 3-4 months

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Maharashtra was heading for mid-term assembly polls as the present Eknath Shinde government would fall within the next three-four months.

The Karnataka government is instigating the border row and it has happened in the last two months. But the chief

minister is not serious about it and instead he is busy in ensuring that his 40 MLAs remain with him. The present Shinde-led government has failed to address the present issues of the state, said Raut.

According to a report of TOI, Raut added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners will jointly contest the coming state Assembly elections with a minimum common programme and the MVA will again come to power under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena.

In response to a query, Raut said that the MLAs and MPs who left Shiv Sena and joined Shinde faction, have earned

the wrath of the voters in their constituencies.

