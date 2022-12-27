Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says opposition is going to target entire Maha cabinet not just couple of ministers

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the opposition would be cornering the entire Maharashtra cabinet over corruption and not just one or two ministers.

According to a report of PTI, He feels sympathy for deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who has to defend his corrupt colleagues, Raut said, speaking to reporters here.

Earlier, Raut's comment that his party would drop a couple of bomb-shells during the ongoing winter session had gone viral.

The opposition Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress targeted agriculture minister Abdul Sattar after the Bombay High Court last week issued him a notice over the transfer of 37 acres of common village land to a private person in Washim district.

Raut said, Chief Minister Shinde himself is involved in the NIT land scam, and you call it a minor firecracker? I am sympathetic to Fadnavis that he has to defend corrupt ministers. The opposition tried to corner Shinde last week over the regularisation of a disputed piece of land of the Nagpur Improvement Trust.

As the Leader of Opposition, Fadnavis was extremely critical of the then ruling government but he is now going soft on his own corrupt colleagues, the Sena leader further said.