Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slams Maha CM Eknath Shinde for silence over border row

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hit out Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde for his silence on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute.

It is expected that Eknath Shinde will take a firm stand on all this. He is the CM of Maharashtra who has not opened his mouth about the border issue. Their swords and shields need a lock. Their group needs to be a given a sign of lock, the key is in Delhi, said Sanjay Raut.

When Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders went to meet Union Home minister Amit Shah, did not meet with the MPs of the Shinde group and it is recorded in the history of Maharashtra that the MPs did not take a stand on the ongoing border issue, he further stated.

According to a report of ANI, Amit Shah did not meet the MPs of Shinde group, it is recorded in the history of Maharashtra that these MPs did not open their mouths on the border issue and dis not take a stand, Karnataka CM Bommai said that he would not give an inch of this land and would not listen to Amit Shah, than how will Amit Shah? mediate, said Sanjay Raut.

Maharashtra does not care about what the CM of Karnataka says how the CM Maharashtra respond to the CM of Karnataka is what we want to know, Raut further stated.