Shiv Sena Leader Shot at Police Station in Ulhasnagar, BJP MLA Accused

A Shiv Sena leader was shot dead and another injured at a police station in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, on Friday night, in a shocking incident that has sparked political tensions in the state. BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad has been accused of firing the shots, and is currently under arrest along with his security guard.

Mahesh Gaikwad sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Reports indicate that the altercation took place within the police inspector's cabin, culminating in gunfire.

The dispute, which resulted in Mahesh Gaikwad being shot four times, has roots in past clashes between the Shiv Sena leader and MLA Ganpat Gaikwad. Both sides' supporters gathered at the police station, leading to further chaos in the vicinity.

Mahesh Gaikwad suffered gunshot wounds to his right shoulder, back, and thigh, while Rahul Patil was shot in the shoulder and hand. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

What Happened: