A Shiv Sena leader Rahul Patil and former corporator Mahesh Gaikwad both from Shiv Sena Shinde faction were shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad on Friday night. The incident took place following a heated argument between Sena leaders and the BJP MLA. While Mahesh Gaikwad sustained serious injury Patil too were shot at both are being treated at Jupiter Hospital in Thane.

The incident allegedly took place in the presence of senior police inspector Vijay Jagtap of Hillline police station. Both MLA Gaikwad and his security guard have been detained by authorities following the incident.



VIDEO | Shiv Sena's Kalyan City President Mahesh Gaikwad was shot at in Ulhasnagar. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/wp43OmdDgG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2024

The dispute, which resulted in Mahesh Gaikwad being shot four times, has roots in past clashes between the Shiv Sena leader and MLA Ganpat Gaikwad. Both sides' supporters gathered at the police station, leading to further chaos in the vicinity.

Mahesh Gaikwad suffered gunshot wounds to his right shoulder, back, and thigh, while Rahul Patil was shot in the shoulder and hand. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

