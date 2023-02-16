Shiv Sena leader Sudhakar Badgujar sentenced to one-and-half years in jail for obstructing govt work

Nashik city chief Sudhakar Badgujar and two others have been sentenced to one-and-half years of imprisonment for possessing weapons and obstructing government work by the district court here. The case related to an incident that had taken place at Ambad on April 24, 2014, a Lok Sabha election day.

Though the police commissioner had issued orders not to carry weapons, Sudhakar Bhikaji Badgujar, Dnyneshwar Vasudev Badgujar and Rakesh Nimba Shirsath were accused of carrying iron rods and a sharp knife in their vehicle.

They also shouted at a senior police official and manhandeled him, the prosecution told the court. District Court judge UJ More sentenced them to a total of one-and-half year's jail term and fine of fine of Rs 6,000.