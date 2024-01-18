Shiv Sena Mini Shakha on Thane Footpath Raises Concerns for Daily Commuters

A Shiv Sena mini shakha in Thane’s Majiwada that was recently inaugurated by Pratap Sarnaik is causing trouble for commuters as it is erected on the footpath itself. It has prompted citizens to walk on the road instead of the footpath. The question remains whether the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will take action against political outfits that are encroaching public land. In a bid to outmaneuver the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has set up “container shakhas” in Thane. These shakhas are not permanent and can be relocated as needed. The concerned shakha in Majiwada was inaugurated on December 25, 2023, by Sarnaik and is located just besides the TJSB Bank.

The road is already congested, and by erecting the shakha above the footpath, it leads to further traffic congestion. When a journalist visited the spot, the shakha was closed, and the nearby citizens said it opens at 6 p.m. in the evening.“We can’t walk freely on the footpath as it is blocked by this shakha. What’s the use of the footpath then?” asked a pedestrian. Shailendra Naik, Shakha Pramukh of Majiwada, said, “The shakha is in the corner, and usually, commuters don’t face such issues. As there is a tree besides the shakha, no one uses the footpath. However, we will take cognizance of the complaints and speak to the residents who are having issues while traveling.” Naik was adamant about not relocating the shakha. “We are doing social service by solving problems of citizens itself through these shakhas,” says Naik. The nearby residents are demanding to vacate all the encroachments at the footpath and the shakha to be shifted to another spot.