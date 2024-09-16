Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Offers Rs 11 Lakh Reward To 'Chop Off’ Rahul Gandhi’s Tongue

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Monday announced that he will offer Rs 11 lakh to anyone who cuts off Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s tongue over his comments about ending the reservation system. Gaikwad said Rahul Gandhi wants to end reservation for backward tribals and others and hence he is using language of ending it. “When the demands of reservation are rising in Maharashtra and the country, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a statement to end reservation in the country.

In the Lok Sabha elections, he spread a false narrative to get votes. Today he is speaking the language of ending reservation from the country and has shown the real face of the Congress. This is my challenge whoever chops off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue will be given a reward of Rs 11 lakh on my behalf,” said Gaikwad. The Shiv Sena MLA from Buldhana, is not new to controversies.

In a video posted on social media in February this year, Gaikwad claimed he had hunted a tiger in 1987 and has been wearing a tooth of the animal around his neck. He was subsequently booked by the forest department, which seized the accessory and booked him under the Wildlife Protection Act. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule has distanced himself from Gaikwad’s remarks, even though the BJP is part of the Shiv Sena-led government in the state.