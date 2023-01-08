Shiv Sena MLA Yogesh Kadam's car suffers accident

Published: January 8, 2023

Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Yogesh Kadam's car met with an accident at Kashedi Ghat. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, MLA Yogesh Kadam's car was hit by a tanker at Kashedi Ghat in Maharashtra.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 10:30 pm when MLA Yogesh Kadam, son of Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam was on his way to Mumbai. Reportedly, a tanker hit Kadam's car from behind at Kashedi Ghat near Poladpur.

 

