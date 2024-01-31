Shiv Sena Mourns the Unexpected Loss of MLA Anil Babar; Eknath Shinde to Pay Respects at Last Rites

The unexpected passing of MLA Anil Babar has deeply affected the community service efforts of Shiv Sena, as conveyed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In a heartfelt statement, Shinde offered his condolences and notified the authorities about the official arrangements for Anil Babar's final rites. This morning, Anil Babar's demise led Chief Minister Shinde to cancel the scheduled Cabinet meeting for the day. He has announced his personal attendance at Sangli in the afternoon for the last rites. Chief Minister Shinde praised Anil Babar's dedicated service in the Khanapur-Atpadi constituency. In the drought-affected regions of Sangli district, Anil Babar actively worked towards water supply and irrigation, advocating for projects like water and Tembhu in the Krishna-Khore region. Beyond that, he played a pivotal role in addressing issues faced by farmers in the Khanapur-Atpadi region, fighting persistently for their concerns.

Anil Babar's contributions extended to providing homes for the homeless, organizing blood donation camps, and promoting education through various institutions. Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Shinde remarked, "With his demise, we have lost a senior public representative of Shiv Sena, a close collaborator, and a guiding force." The cancellation of today's Cabinet meeting is a result of this tragic news, disrupting the usual discussions on state matters and new plans.



Anil Babar, the sitting MLA of Shiv Sena's Shinde faction, passed away at the age of 74. Suffering from pneumonia, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Recognized as a trusted MLA by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Anil Babar had joined forces with Shinde after joining Shiv Sena. He represented the Khanapur constituency in Sangli's electoral association. His untimely demise has left a void in Sangli district, where he won the 2019 elections against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Sadashiv Patil. Anil Babar's political journey included affiliations with Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena, and he had been elected as an MLA four times in 1990, 1999, 2014, and 2019.



