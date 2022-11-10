Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar says Bharat Jodo Yatra movement is for uniting country

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra was a movement to end the atmosphere of bitterness and unite the country.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here. He met Pawar to inquire about his health, he said.

Sanjay Raut has been granted bail by the local court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.