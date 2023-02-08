Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Adani row says opposition united on this issue our demand for JPC probe will remain

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over Adani issue said Opposition united on this issue, our demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe pertaining to this will remain. Taking part in a discussion (in Parliament) on this means raising the value of Adani shares.

On Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena announced its boycott of the Parliament debate on the Motion of Thanks on President Address, claiming the government had turned down its demand for a discussion on the Adani issue and a JPC probe in the matter.

We have decided to boycott the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address in both Houses of Parliament. We remain steadfast on our demand for a JPC probe, Vinayak Raut, a Lok Sabha member of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). He said the government had also termed down the demand of the Thackeray faction of for a separate discussion in Parliament on the Adani issue.