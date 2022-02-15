Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reacts on “three-and-a-half” BJP leaders going to jail

Sanjay Raut held a press conference today, promising to expose the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. He said the revelations will send “three-and-a -half” BJP leaders behind bars. “Bardasht bahut kiya, ab barbaad bhi karenge. There is a limit to politics [we have suffered a lot, now it’s time to demolish them],” he said without disclosing the names.

Speaking on the occasion, Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut attacked the Centre and said, “Central agencies are troubling our party leaders. Pressure is being created on our leaders using these agencies. Some BJP leaders are saying that the MVA govt will fall on March 10. All these rumors started after I wrote to Venkaiah Naidu.”

Therefore, the question of who are those three and a half people of BJP?. Raut was asked this question at a press conference today. While leaving the Shiv Sena Bhavan, Raut answered this question. Who are those three and a half BJP men going to jail? This question was asked by the journalists while he was leaving the Shiv Sena Bhavan. Raut replied that they will know who those people are from tomorrow and when they go inside, count them.

BJP wants to overthrow the government. But Shiv Sena will not bend so the central machinery is being misused. Leaders like Anil Parab, Ravindra Vaikar, Bhavana Gawli and Anandrao Adsul are being falsely accused. As Shiv Sena is not surrendering, attempts are being made to create problems with the help of systems. But Shiv Sena will not kneel. My family and relatives are being taken in for questioning to get me in trouble. Raut made a serious allegation that they are being kept in the ED office for 12-14 hours. My close ones were harassed in the middle of the night. ED officials arrived at his home. That night I called Amit Shah. I have a lot of respect for you. If you have enmity, then arrest me. My relatives, friends, close ones, why do you torture them ?, I had asked him, Raut said.