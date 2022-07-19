Shiv Sena MP : Security deployed outside homes of potential MPs going to Shinde faction

Potential MPs of Shiv Sena joining the Shinde group have been given security cover. Police security has been deployed outside the residence and office of Nashik MP Hemant Godse. Meanwhile, the security system has been increased outside the house and office of MP Krupal Tumane (MP Krupal Tumane) in Nagpur. Therefore, the question arises whether security is being provided to potential MPs accompanying Eknath Shinde.

A heavy police force has been deployed outside the public relations office of Nashik's Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse. Security has been provided since last night itself. Armed police are stationed 24 hours outside the house and residence of Hemant Godse. In this, the local police of Nashik, riot control squad personnel are deployed. Security is said to have been provided due to talks of MP Hemant Godse joining the Shinde group. The Shiv Sena central office is close to Hemant Godse's office. Therefore, a group of MPs has been formed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the MLAs.

Shiv Sena MPs are also likely to revolt. These MPs may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. After this possibility, police has been deployed in front of the house and office of Shiv Sena MPs in Maharashtra. Police has been deployed in front of Ramtek MP Kripal Tumane's house and office in Nagpur. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has confirmed the information that security has been established in front of MP Kripal Tumane's house and office.